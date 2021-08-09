Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,969 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

