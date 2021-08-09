Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 6,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.18. 154,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $455.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

