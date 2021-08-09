Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $6.40 on Monday, reaching $404.29. The company had a trading volume of 216,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,966. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $398.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

