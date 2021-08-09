Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 380 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

