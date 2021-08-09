Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,427 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.35. The stock had a trading volume of 123,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

