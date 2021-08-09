Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.63. 118,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

