Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.58 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.