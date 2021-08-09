Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $51.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,747.31. 20,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

