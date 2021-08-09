Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,129 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,433. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

