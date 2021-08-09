Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,359 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $249.83. 90,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

