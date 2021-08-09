Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.32.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $818.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $811.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

