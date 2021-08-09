Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,008. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -362.14 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

