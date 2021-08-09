Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.
Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
