Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

