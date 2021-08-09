Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $51,799.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00584359 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 222.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001884 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

