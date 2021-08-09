Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

