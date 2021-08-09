Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Shares Down 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

