Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

