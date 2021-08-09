Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,470.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

