Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.28 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

