Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

