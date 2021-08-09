Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $89,564.16 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

TRHC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 415,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,746. The company has a market capitalization of $914.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

