Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,469.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,425 shares of company stock worth $3,812,283 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

