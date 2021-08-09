TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $401,232.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $401,232.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

