Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.40 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.28 ($2.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

