TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,998 shares during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) comprises about 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.48% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $39,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

NYSE TIXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,416. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

