Tendies (TEND) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $788,200.23 and $49,684.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,723 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

