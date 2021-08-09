TENT (TENT) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $91,730.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00281872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00128465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00143648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001907 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,737,100 coins and its circulating supply is 37,660,008 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.