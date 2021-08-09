Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.28

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 7095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

