Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

TSLA traded up $16.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $716.00. 120,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $649.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.64, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.