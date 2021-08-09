Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

