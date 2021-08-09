The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,597,159.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock worth $219,538,440 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

