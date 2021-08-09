The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $17,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

