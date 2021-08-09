The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $328.83 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

