The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00418481 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

