The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,855. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.