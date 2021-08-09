The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,826. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

