The Sandbox Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $441.01 million and approximately $168.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007307 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.43 or 0.01180876 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

