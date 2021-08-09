The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $84.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,866. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

