The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,453 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $72,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $67.35. 46,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.