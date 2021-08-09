The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.47. 355,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

