The Transfer Token Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $1.61 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.92 or 0.00028228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,739,166 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars.

