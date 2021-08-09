Thisoption Market Capitalization Achieves $413,732.59 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $413,732.59 and $63.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 114.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

