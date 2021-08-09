ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $11,203.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

