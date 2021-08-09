TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $765,388.13

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $765,388.13 and $6.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.00817964 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

