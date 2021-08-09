Timothy R. Furey Sells 2,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.70. 835,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,059. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.