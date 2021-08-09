Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $2,461.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

