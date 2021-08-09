Tixl (TXL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $521,664.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $521,664.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

