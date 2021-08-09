Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $20,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 449,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

