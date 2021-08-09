TON Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 184.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. TON Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $58,037.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 217.2% higher against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.